2 import players for Nadi

Nadi football coach Raj Dayal has confirmed two key reinforcements ahead of the upcoming Inter-District Championship.

Abdullah, who is joining the team from New Zealand, and Ali Nasseri, arriving from Canada, will be part of the IDC squad.

Both players previously featured for Nadi during the BOG, where they made significant contributions before the team fell short in the final, losing to Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have Abdullah joining us from New Zealand, as well as Ali Nasseri will be here next week.”

He adds that Nadi fans can expect a good outing from them this year as they try to take the trophy to the jetset town.

The FMF IDC tournament will commence on the 15th of this month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.