10-man Nadi shocks Labasa

The Nadi football team defeated Labasa 1-0 at Subrail Park in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Patrick Ralulu was the hero for the Green Machine when his lone goal was enough to earn them the maximum points.

The visitors played whole of second half with ten men after their goal keeper Vereti Dickson was red carded just minutes before half time.

Nadi now has two wins from three matches while Labasa only managed one draw from three matches.