FMF Futsal Muslim IDC 2025 officially launched today

The FMF Futsal Muslim IDC 2025 was officially launched today, marking the beginning of another exciting chapter for the Fiji Muslim Sports Association’s annual futsal competition.

The tournament, proudly sponsored by Flour Mills of Fiji (FMF) and supported by Dayals Sawmillers Ltd and Safety Tyres and Rentals, will take place from November 14th to 16th, 2025.

This year’s competition promises intense futsal action as top district teams from across Fiji battle for supremacy in the indoor format of the beautiful game.

The official pool draws revealed three competitive groups in the Premier Division:

Group A: Nadi, Sigatoka, Rewa, Maro

Group B: Ba, Maigania, Nasinu, Suva

Group C: Makoi, Navua, Valelevu, Drasa

The draw was conducted during the official launch event attended by representatives of FMF, FFA CEO, FMSA officials, and team delegates.

The association emphasized its commitment to promoting unity, discipline, and sportsmanship within the Muslim football community through the growing popularity of futsal.

FMSA officials also acknowledged FMF and supporting sponsors for their partnership in uplifting grassroots football in Fiji.

The tournament will not only showcase high-level competition but also serve as a platform for young talents to be identified for national representation.

With only a few days remaining until kick-off, excitement is building among players and fans alike as they prepare for three days of thrilling futsal in Suva.

