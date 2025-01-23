First loss for Fiji men’s at Darts Championship

The Fiji Men’s Darts side lost to defending champions Cook Islands 7-4 last night in the South Pacific Darts Championship at the Metro Events Center in Suva.

Despite the loss, Fiji sits above Cook Islands on the rankings, where they are currently placed at second from three wins, one loss and have a total of six points.

In first place is Papua New Guinea, while Niue follows in third and Cook Islands is fourth.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Women’s team is at the bottom of the points table following their three losses.

At the top of the women’s standings is Cook Islands, followed by Niue in second and Tonga in third.

The Fiji men’s team is currently playing Nauru, and will go up against Niue in the second session this evening.

Our women’s side is facing Papua New Guinea, and will take on defending champions Cook Islands later today.