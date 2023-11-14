First group of athletes leave for Pacific Games

Women's basketball team

Over 140 athletes and Team Fiji officials left the country this morning for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Chef De Mission Ajay Ballu says another group will leave later today.

Ballu says over 200 athletes and officials are coming in the next chartered flight.

Article continues after advertisement

Team Fiji reps from swimming, basketball, weightlifting and volleyball were part of the first flight at 7am.

Both rugby sevens and football men’s and women’s teams will arrive in Honiara this afternoon.

The Fiji Airways Men’s and Fijiana 7s took part in the Oceania 7s on the weekend.

The Pacific Games starts next Sunday.