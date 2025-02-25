Fijiana’s Vancouver breakthrough

[ Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook ]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team made history in Vancouver, reaching their first Cup final of the season after struggling in the opening three legs in Dubai, Cape Town, and Perth.

Despite a challenging start to the HSBC SVNS Series, the team showed resilience and steady improvement, proving they are becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Fiji Rugby Women’s High-Performance Manager Alana Thomas praised the team’s rapid progress, noting that many of the players were new to the circuit just a few months ago.

“Back in December, we had nine new players in Dubai, and only three had previous experience on the 7s circuit. Fast forward three months, and we’ve made a final of the HSBC 7s. It’s a credit to the players and staff who have worked hard to get here.”

She also highlighted the importance of giving young players exposure at the international level.

Thomas pointed to their resilience in Vancouver, where they bounced back from a pool-stage loss to Japan to defeat France and Great Britain in crucial matches.

With their first final appearance of the season under their belt, the Fijiana 7s team will be aiming to build on this success as they push towards Olympic qualification.