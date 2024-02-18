Fijian swimmers shine in Qatar

Fijian swimmer Hansel McCaig [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Fijian swimmer Hansel McCaig has been ranked 45th in the 50m freestyle event at the World Aquatics Championship held in Doha, Qatar.

McCaig swam a 23:30 time surpassing his previous preliminary time set during the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last year, although he fell just short of his best time of 23.22 from his gold medal swim.

McCaig’s teammate, 20-year-old Kelera Mudunasoko also competed in the 200m Breaststroke event, clocking a time of 2:24:26 on Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

Although she didn’t surpass her most recent personal best, Mudunasoko matched her performance from the middle of last year.

She secured a 28th place ranking in the competition.