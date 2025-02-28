Fijian Drua sail past the champions

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women stunned defending champions NSW Waratahs with a thrilling 23-17 victory at Allianz Stadium, securing their first win of the Super W season.

Fiji’s Vitalina Naikore made history, scoring the fastest try in Super W just 10 seconds into the match.

Debutant Josivini Naihamu added another try in the 27th minute, while Luisa Tisolo’s three penalties and a conversion kept the scoreboard ticking.

The Drua dominated the first half, surging to a 20-5 lead with their trademark attacking flair.

Despite a late comeback attempt from the Waratahs, the Drua’s defensive grit sealed a statement win.

The Drua will face the Reds next weekend at Churchill Park in Lautoka for round 2 of the 2025 Super W season.

