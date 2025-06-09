Fiji U19 to head into camp next week

[Photo: FILE]

Members of the National Men’s Under-19 Football team will be heading into camp on Tuesday as they prepare to face a visiting Australian team in their tour here in Fiji.

Head coach Dhirend Chand says their players have been given their individual training programs before going on break for the Christmas season.

However, he says they have been watching closely, making sure these players follow their own programs.

Article continues after advertisement

The side will remain in camp until their match against the Australian side in the next two weeks.

He also mentions that the match will provide his team with valuable game time ahead of the OFC Qualifiers.

“After this we will have to go back to our drawing board. We will have to sit down, make a plan on the strengths and weaknesses of the team. And we will also be reviewing the game and our structure.”

He adds that this will be enough time to make final adjustments in their training.

They will face the visitors on the 17th of this month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.