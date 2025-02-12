Fiji to host Pan Pacific Hash in 2027

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji is set to host the Pan Pacific Hash 2027, an international event that is expected to attract 2000 hash runners from around the world.

Organised by the Fiji Hash House Harriers, which brings together all active hash chapters in the country, the event will take place in Nadi from September 16-18, 2027.

Event director Dr Ram Raju confirms that large-scale marketing efforts have already begun through social media, traditional methods and international hash gatherings.

He highlights that members will personally promote the event by distributing brochures and accepting registrations while attending international hash events leading up to 2027.

“Following our success in 2018, we were on the verge of making history by hosting the first-ever South Pacific Interhash in 2021, but our plans were halted due to the global Covid-19 pandemic,” Dr Raju said. “After the 2018 Interhash, the idea of an additional international hash event was mooted as many international hashers had shown keen interest in returning to Fiji.”

The last international hash event in 2018 saw a total of $132,808 raised through the red dress charity run, which was donated to the Nadi Sub-Divisional Medical Hospital.

Dr Raju notes that the upcoming event will continue its charitable efforts, with funds expected to be raised for a similar cause.

“There are more than 2000 chapters of Hash House Harriers worldwide, and this invitation will reach every active chapter. We are confident of securing one of the best turnouts in 2027. Interest has already been sparked in Australia and New Zealand, and now we aim to extend our reach to South East Asia, Europe, North America, and even South America.”

Hash running is particularly strong in Europe, with thriving chapters in England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland and other European countries.

Dr Raju says runners can participate in the event without any medical concerns, given Fiji’s improved healthcare facilities.

The event will also enhance Fiji’s reputation as a destination for sports tourism.

In alignment with this, Pacific Specialist Healthcare Hospitals, located near Nadi International Airport, has confirmed a $150,000 sponsorship for the event.

PSH Hospitals founder and CEO Parvish Kumar highlights the hospital’s commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle while supporting major sporting events.

With the registration and launch of the PSH Foundation on the horizon, the sponsorship will also align with the event’s charitable cause, assisting patients in need of surgeries and treatments they cannot afford.

He also confirms that PSH Hospitals would continue to support such events in the future, reinforcing its role in the development of medical and sports tourism in Fiji.

