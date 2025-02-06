Fiji loses about $17 Million after failing to host Oceania Champions League

[ FilePhoto ]

Fiji has reportedly lost around $17 million after failing to host the Oceania Football Confederation Men’s Champions League.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf explained that under FIFA regulations, hosting a tournament with two pools of four teams requires two available venues.

Due to conflicting events, Fiji FA was unable to secure both HFC Stadium in Suva and Churchill Park in Lautoka at the same time.

“We had to let go, and there was a $17 million loss. Eight teams would have come, and there would have been bookings for cars, buses, hotels, stadiums, stalls, and other facilities.”

The tournament will now be hosted by the Solomon Islands from March 30 to April 12.

However, Fiji is able to secure both stadiums in time to host the OFC Women’s Nations Cup, the biggest championship in the OFC women’s calendar, which will take place from July 4 to July 19.