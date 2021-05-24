Home

Fiji Golf revamp protocols

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 5:50 am

Fiji Golf has had to revamp its return-to-play protocols to be in line with the requirements of the Fiji Sports Commission and the Ministry of Health.

Golf and Shooting are the only two sports that have submitted their safe return protocols to the Commission.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey indicated both sports protocols looked good.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Golf President Vidhya Lakhan says they have included several new and stricter rules.

“We are restricted to two players or a team of two at any one time so when they go into the Tee Box, only one person will be allowed similarly on the parting, we will allow only one player at any one time.”

Lakhan says members are not allowed to share equipment unless they are from the same household adding that golfers will be required to smooth bunkers with their shoes instead of a rake.

Apart from this, vaccination is a must for all members, QR scans will be strictly enforced, visitors will not be allowed into match venues, temperature checks will be made compulsory and a medical doctor will be on call for any emergency.

Golf and Shooting now await the green light from the Health Ministry to progress to level two, where some activities can be conducted in groups of not more than 10.

