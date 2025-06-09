Fiji FA to announce Fiji Kulas coach soon

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf says they are expecting to announce new head coach for the Fiji Kulas later this week following the departure of former coach Angeline Chua.

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup–Oceania Qualifiers scheduled for March, Yusuf understands the importance of quickly selecting a coach for the national side.

The qualifiers represent a major pathway for the Kulas as they aim to compete with the region’s top teams on the road to the global stage.

He says the association was focused on ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining preparation timelines.

“We understand how important this period is for the Kulas. Our priority is to appoint a coach who can quickly integrate with the players and technical staff and guide the team effectively into the World Cup qualifiers.”

Yusuf also acknowledged the contribution of Chua during her tenure and wished her well in her future, adding that the FFA remains committed to the long-term development of women’s football in the country.

Once the new coach is confirmed, the Kulas are expected to enter an intensive training phase, with local camps soon.

