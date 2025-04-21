Fiji Chess team wins three straight

[ Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook ]

Fiji’s Online Chess Team has made an impressive start in the 2025 Global Chess League, securing three consecutive wins in the international tournament.

Hosted by Peter Hornsby from the United Kingdom, the league features 77 chess clubs from around the world, including teams from England, Poland, China, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand, among others.

Team Fiji kicked off the competition with a stunning 5.5–4.5 victory over the highly-rated Hawaii Chess Club. Board 1, Candidate Master (CM) Taione Sikivou, led the charge by defeating Igor Dmitriev 1.5–0.5, while CM Ronald Terubea triumphed over Chad Badgett with the same scoreline. Despite losing on Board 2, Fiji’s Board 4 CM Goru Arvind secured a draw, and Board 5, Yash Krishen Maharaj, sealed the win with a 1.5–0.5 victory over Hadriel Goo.

Article continues after advertisement

In their second match, Fiji faced Chess Heroes Juniors from South Africa, where Board 1 Captain Avinesh Nadan dominated with a 2–0 win over Vicent Crone. Board 2 Maharaj and Board 3 Arvind also delivered solid performances, ensuring a 5.5–2.5 win despite being a player short on Board 4.

Fiji’s third win came against Chongqing Mystyland Locust of China, with Fiji securing a 5–3 victory. Notable performances included a 2–0 victory for Maharaj over Yanbo He and a strong showing from Ryan Lyons, who triumphed 2–0 over Tianli Zhang.

These consecutive wins have propelled Team Fiji to the top of the tournament standings, and with tougher matches ahead, the team is aiming to continue their strong form.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.