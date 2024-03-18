Fiji Chess expects good turnout this weekend

The Fiji Chess Federation is anticipating a good turnout for the 2024 Vodafone Fiji March Rapid Chess Championship in Lautoka this weekend.

Various categories are available for competition, including Open, Women, Primary School, and Secondary School divisions.

The federation hopes that school students, who often show a keen interest and skill in the game, will take advantage of this event.

They also look forward to welcoming students from across the country to participate.

The championship is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the University of Fiji Saweni Campus.