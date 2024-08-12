FBC to show WSL live

Mark Occhilupo [Source: facts.net]

The Fiji Broadcasting Corporation will broadcast the 2024 Corona Pro of the World Surfing League live on its free-to-air channels.

This competition is returning after a seven-year hiatus.

It is anticipated that participants and spectators will have a great time, as major businesses in the country are expected to be present at the competition venue.

WSL APAC President Andrew Stark mentioned that they are proud to announce their collaboration with more Fijian partners.

“Working with businesses from Fiji will ensure great outcomes for the event, our athletes, and most importantly, the people of Fiji, who are pivotal in making this happen. We thank our new and existing partners for joining us on the journey back to Fiji and we can’t wait to see the CT make its triumphant return to Cloudbreak this August.”

Fiji hosted its first competition at Cloudbreak in 1999, with Mark Occhilupo winning and later claiming the World Title in the same year.

The Corona Fiji Pro will kick off at Cloudbreak next Tuesday.