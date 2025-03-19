Fast ticket sales for 24’ Sports Awards

Fiji Sports Awards 2023 [File Photo]

Acting chair for the 2024 Fiji Sports Awards Moira Rodan says they are expecting tickets to the event to be sold out by the end of the week.

This year’s event will be one for the books as 112 athletes and officials from 22 different sports have been nominated this year.

After joining hands with Fiji Broadcasting Corporation as partners last week, Rodan says tickets have already begun selling well in advance.

“Well tickets sales have started, it’s started to roll out. We’ve had a few tables being sold and a lot of individuals coming in and we reckon by the end of next week (this week) we would have sold out all tickets”

Looking at the rate of the ticket sales, she is adamant the event will be a successful one and she is looking forward to it.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday night.

