Extra seals football deal

The Fiji Football Association has secured the signature of Extra Supermarket as its new major sponsor of the National Premier League, and all grades.

They will sponsor Under-16, Under-19, senior men’s league, and Premier League, plus all Futsal competitions including Futsal league, Futsal IDC and National team Futsal.

Extra Supermarket’s Chief Marketing Officer, Lailanie Burnes, said their commitment to unite and inspire the community through sports is now in its third year.

“We are thrilled to expand our support, to engrave our brand in many other grades on a large scale. This sponsorship allows us to further our dedication to developing local talent and fostering a vibrant sporting culture throughout Fiji.”

However, Burnes says Extra Supermarket won’t be sponsoring the Women’s division as Fiji FA has acquired a separate sponsor for them.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel also thanked Extra Supermarket for coming on board and investing a large amount in Fijian football.

