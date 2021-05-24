Home

Cricket

England makes changes ahead of Ashes test today

| @BBCWorld
December 26, 2021 9:33 am

England have made four changes to their team for the third Ashes Test against Australia, which starts on today in Melbourne.

Opener Rory Burns and middle-order batsman Ollie Pope make way for Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow.

Fast bowler Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach are selected instead of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

Article continues after advertisement

England trail the best-of-five series 2-0 and must win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep the Ashes alive.

Australia have made two changes, with captain Pat Cummins, who missed the second Test in Adelaide after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19, returning to the side.

Scott Boland will become the second player with Indigenous Australian heritage to play for the men’s Test team when he makes his debut at his home ground, following Jason Gillespie, who played his final match in 2006.

The 32-year-old fast bowler comes in for Jhye Richardson, with Michael Neser making way for Cummins.

 

