Drua’s late surge falls short

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s side launched a thrilling second-half comeback but fell short as the Queensland Reds held on for a 22-19 win in their Super W season opener in Lautoka.

The Reds dominated the first half, racing to a 17-0 lead by halftime.

Captain Jemma Bemrose opened the scoring with an early try, followed by another from Carys Dallinger.

Lori Cramer added a penalty and conversions to extend their advantage as the Drua struggled to find their rhythm.

The hosts, however, came alive in the second half.

Karalaini Naisewa and Loraini Senivutu crossed for tries to spark the fightback, while a penalty try in the final minutes put them within three points of the Reds.

With momentum swinging their way, the Drua pressed for a late winner, but the Reds’ defense held firm to close out the victory.

