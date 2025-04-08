Drua Women appreciate faithful supporters

[ Source: Fijian Drua ]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women have always cherished the undying support of their fans, whose presence lights up every Super W match they play in.

The Drua Women narrowly missed out on a fourth consecutive final, losing to the Reds 54-40 yesterday.

Fijian Drua Women captain Karalaini Naisewa added that the team is already looking forward to another great season next year and hopes to deliver even better results for their supporters.

“To the fans, thank you so much for your unwavering support; thank you for always being by our side. Even though we could not get the win, we thank you for being constants.”

Next up after the Super W season, Fiji will host a historic test match where the Fijiana 15s will play the Wallaroos on the 3rd of next month.

This year’s Super W final will be between the Reds and Waratahs Women and will be held on Saturday in Sydney, Australia.

