Drua unveil 2026 development squad

The squad includes four players retained from last year. From left to right: Maleli Nauvasi, Kalioni Ratunabuabua, Joweli Walevu & Breyton Legge. [Photo Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have confirmed a 12-member Development Squad for the 2026 season, blending continuity with fresh talent as the franchise continues to strengthen its professional pathway.

The squad includes four players retained from last year and eight new faces who have impressed at club level and through age-grade representation to earn their place in the high-performance environment.

The Development Player programme remains a cornerstone of the Drua system, designed to fast-track emerging players into the demands of elite rugby and prepare them to step up to Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific when required.

Article continues after advertisement

Development coach Nemani Nadolo-Kuridrani says the group reflects both form and potential.

“Many of these players have been standout performers for their clubs, and several have represented Fiji Under-20. They’ve earned their place here, and combined with those who’ve been with us over the past few years, we have a really exciting group.”

Returning to the programme are Breyton Legge of Naitasiri and Maleli Nauvasi from Nadi Under-20, alongside Kalioni Ratunabuabua (Nadi) and Joweli Walevu, who were identified through local sevens competitions in 2025.

They are joined by new recruits Bogi Kikau, Harold Rounds, JD Sivivatu Kanth, Jeneriro Wakeham, Joshua Uluibau, Moses Armstrong Ravula, Pita Manamanaivalu and Sairusi Ravudi, all of whom will look to push their case for higher honours during the 2026 season.

Drua will start their season at the fortress meeting Moana Pasifika in the first round of the competition on the 14th of next month at 3.35pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.