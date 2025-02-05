Drua ready for "Valetini Day"

[ Source : Suppplied]

Laughter and lighthearted banter filled the air at the launch of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season, but next weekend, it will be all business as teams collide for their openers.

One matchup, in particular, has been dubbed “Valetini Day”- a playful twist on Valentine’s Day – due to the unique sibling rivalry that will unfold in Suva.

Kemu Valetini will take the field for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, while his younger brother, Wallabies star Rob Valetini, will line up for the ACT Brumbies.

Drua winger Selestino Ravutaumada says the team is excited about opening their season in front of a passionate home crowd for the first time.

“Yep, everyone is looking forward to Valetini Day. I reckon it’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be a solid crowd under the heat, and everyone is looking forward to it. No doubt that will test the Brumbies.”

With Glenn Jackson taking over from Mick Byrne as head coach, the Drua have made some tweaks to their attacking play.

On the Brumbies’ side, Rob Valetini is in good spirits about the family rivalry, playfully claiming he is the more romantic of the two brothers.

However, he knows there will be no love lost when the teams take the field in Suva.

The match will kick off at 3.35 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.