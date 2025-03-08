Drua pushes for top 6

With the battle for a top-six finish intensifying, Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has stressed the importance of today’s Super Rugby Pacific showdown against the Chiefs.

A win would be a major boost for Drua’s playoff hopes, as they look to stay in contention in a highly competitive league.

Jackson acknowledged the tight race for the top spots and emphasized the need to avoid dropping crucial bonus points.

The team has benefited from an eight-day turnaround, allowing players to rest and recover ahead of this key fixture.

Jackson highlighted the importance of squad rotation to keep morale high and ensure fresh legs against one of the competition’s toughest opponents.

He also pointed out the team’s narrow losses this season, reinforcing the need to close out matches effectively.

Discipline and referee management have been key discussion points in the lead-up to the match.

The match between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Chiefs for round 4 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season kicks off at 3.35 pm.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

