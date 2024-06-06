Drua know what to expect this time ‘round

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be playing at the Blues ‘hallowed home ground’ at Eden Park for the first time in their three seasons of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

This as the two sides face-off in the quarter-finals this weekend.

Drua Coach Mick Byrne says with this being their second consecutive year in the playoffs, the majority of the players have a fair idea of what to expect, which will make a difference for them.

“The majority of our team are onto three years now in professional rugby, they are a lot more mature in the way they are, their body shapes have changed a lot. They are stronger and physically stronger now than they were this time last year.”

Byrne adds that the team is also more mentally prepared with most of the experienced players having participated in the Rugby World Cup in France last year.

The Drua and Blues will play at 7.05pm at Eden Park on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

In other quarter-final matches, the Chiefs meets the Reds at 7:05pm tomorrow while on Saturday, the Hurricanes and Rebels clash at 4:35pm and thee Brumbies take on the Highlanders at 9:35pm.