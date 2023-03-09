Drua and Crusaders tickets still available

[File Photo]

Fans only have less than three days to purchase their tickets to watch the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific champions, the Crusaders in Lautoka on Saturday.

Concrete grandstand tickets are selling at $180 while its $150 for the Waitui and South West stands.

Timber grandstand at Churchill park is $95 a ticket and South Terraces for $50.

Article continues after advertisement

The east grass embankment tickets ranges from $20 to $35.

Drua chief executive Mark Evans says they need the fans.

The Drua faces Crusaders at 3:35pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.