Devo Babas eyes Nawaka 7s title

Devo Babas will be out for the title when they compete at the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s tournament in Nadi this weekend.

Team manager Isoa Natui says the boys have been putting in the hard work throughout the year in other Fiji Bitter tournaments, and has set their eyes on taking home the title this year.

Natui says winning the Nawaka 7s will cement their spot in the Fiji Bitter 7s Series points table, as they are looking to take out the Fiji Fiji Bitter 7s Series title as well.

Devo Babas currently sits at first place with 1012.316 points, while Lavidi Brothers follows in second with 967.035 and Warden Gold in third with 908.970 points.

“As we speak we are currently leading the points table, in the Fiji Bitter Series, so actually our aim is to win this Nawaka 7s. That is the only thing left for us to win the whole series. So the aim is to win the Nawaka 7s, if we are to lose this 7s, we wont be able to get the series lead.”

He adds that the Nawaka 7s has always been one of the most prestigious tournaments in the western division, and they are warning other teams to come prepared.

The Nawaka 7s will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi from Thursday to Saturday.

You can watch the action live and exclusive from Friday on FBC Sports.

