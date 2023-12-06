Development clinics paying dividends: AFL Fiji

[Source: AFL South Pacific Nations/Facebook]

Albert Park in Suva came to life today despite the scorching sun as the AFL Under-16 Oceania Cup got underway.

84 boys and 68 girls from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Nauru and Tonga are competing in the competition for bragging rights as well as a chance at making it in the big leagues.

AFL Fiji Talent Academy Manager Loata Vakausausa says she has been impressed with local players from Naitasiri, Namosi, Lautoka and the Central Division who are playing the sport for the first time ever.

Vakausausa says there is always a good turnout at development and screening sessions around the country and the best players have been selected in the Fijian Junior Tribe boys and Fijian Junior Vonu girl’s sides for the Oceania Cup.

“We have been scouting throughout this year through our clinics, our programs with the Fiji Sports Commission, just going through villages, seeing their heights and talents.”



Suva Grammar School Year 11 student and Fijian Junior Vonu captain Nancy Cakau says it’s only been few months since she was introduced to the sport and she is enjoying the experience.

“We were just playing around in this sport than I found out that this is a sport that I’m comfortable with and I was introduced to it by my head coach and now I am playing it.”

The competition continues tomorrow where the Fijian Junior Tribe team and the Fijian Junior Vonu side are taking on the best players in the region.

Earlier this afternoon, the Fijian Junior Tribe side beat Tonga Thunder 36-27 while the Tonga Storm thumped the Junior Vonu 41-0.