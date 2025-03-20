Defensive strategy in place for Fiji

file photo

Fiji Bula Boys coach Rob Sherman says that extensive preparation has been crucial for his team ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal, particularly in improving the team’s tactical understanding.

Sherman explained that the boys were not so great in tactical understanding but have vastly improved over the few months of the training.

Another key focus for the Bula Boys is a robust defensive strategy.

Fiji Bula Boys coach Rob Sherman

“We recognize we’ll be living without the ball for considerable periods. So, our defensive strategy is the key one, really.”

With just one day left for the deciding match, Sherman anticipates an exciting match against a well-structured New Zealand side.

He calls on home fans to support the Fijian side tomorrow.

Fiji plays All Whites tomorrow at Wellington’s Sky Stadium at 6pm.

