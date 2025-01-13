Darts Fiji to announce national sides

[File Photo]

The national men’s and women’s darts teams for the upcoming South Pacific Darts Championship will be announced on Wednesday.

Around 19 players were part of the final trials for the national sides at the Fiji Club on Saturday, where players competed against each other in a round robin format.

Suva Darts president Edward Roxburgh, says they are currently in the process of informing those selected for the national sides, before publicly announcing the team in a press conference.

“Once we’ve done that, the sponsor will be issuing out the team uniforms to the successful players who will be representing Fiji next week. This is a big deal for us coming this close to the competition finally getting over the line where we can run a proper competition.”

Roxburgh adds they were impressed with the performance of the players during the trials, and are now anticipating an exciting championship next week.

The South Pacific Darts Championship will be held from January 20th to the 26th at Metro Gym in Suva.