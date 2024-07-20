Crouser aims for world record in final Olympic tune-up

[Source: Reuters]

American Ryan Crouser hinted a world shot put record could be on the cards at the London Diamond League meeting in what would be an ideal final tune-up before he aims for his third Olympic gold medal in Paris.

The 31-year-old has broken the world outdoor record twice, most recently with his throw of 23.56 metres in May 2023.

Crouser — whose neighbours in Farmington, Ark., dressed in USA gear and waved American flags in an Olympic send-off this week — said he is finally fit after being hampered by an elbow injury ahead of the U.S. team trials last month.

Article continues after advertisement

Crouser is part of a star-studded lineup for the final Diamond League meet before the Olympic athletics competition begins on Aug. 1.

Reigning world champion Noah Lyles of the U.S. headlines a stacked men’s 100-metre race that includes South Africa’s Akani Simbine, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, Ackeem Blake of Jamaica and Britons Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe and Zharnel Hughes.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands will race the women’s 400m hurdles ahead of her much-anticipated Olympic showdown against American and reigning Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

McLaughlin-Levrone beat her own world record at the U.S. Olympic trials in June, clocking a sizzling 50.65 seconds, and then Bol responded by running a personal best 50.95 last week.

Bol said she and McLaughlin-Levrone, who share the same sponsor in New Balance, are on friendly terms.

Some 58,000 fans are expected for the meet.