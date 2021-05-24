Home

Cricket

Winning start for Oman and Scotland

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 18, 2021 7:01 am
Oman defeated debutants PNG by 10 wickets [Source: ICC/TWITTER]

Hosts Oman got off to a winning start in the T20 Cricket World Cup opener last night.

The team thrashed new comers Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets.

Aqib Ilyas scored an unbeaten 50 while Jatinder Singh remained not out on 73.



In another match this morning, Scotland defeated Bangladesh by 6 runs in a thriller at Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

After posting 140/9, bowlers gave Scotland regular breakthroughs and never allowed Bangladesh batters to settle in the chase.

Chris Greaves was the star performer of the match as he picked up two wickets after a good show with the bat where he scored 45 runs.

Bradley Wheal was the best bowler for Scotland.

