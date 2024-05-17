U19 put on impressive showing

[ Source : Cricket Fiji/ Facebook ]

The national U19 women’s cricket team showed remarkable improvement in their third match yesterday against the table-topping Samoans, scoring 84 runs in 20 overs.

Captain Mele Waqanisau led the charge, scoring 19 runs and taking one wicket for 12 runs.

Maurea Isimeli also performed well, taking two wickets for 26 runs.

Despite Samoa winning by 71 runs with a score of 155/6 in the first innings, this performance was a significant step up from their first two games, where they lost to Indonesia by eight wickets and to PNG by 143 runs.

In a Facebook post, Cricket Fiji says their progress is commendable considering their long travel and arrival just two days before the tournament started.

The team will take a well-deserved break today and return to action for the second round against Indonesia tomorrow at 1.30pm.