Tourney back after 18 years

[Source: Cricket Fiji / Facebook]

With the Fiji Secondary Schools Men’s Under-19 Cricket Tournament reinstated after 18-years, Cricket Fiji president Sitiveni Rokoro says a lot of planning has gone into bringing it back.

He says the association had to plan for weeks in preparation for the tournament which started on Tuesday.

He adds the idea to bringing it back wasn’t something out of “thin air” but endless meetings and planning.

“Reviving this tournament is not an out of thin air to set it up in motion, it was embedded into our strategic plan 2026, and the development of our U19 nationals is part of that plan as well.”

Round three gets underway today at Albert Park in Suva, with the first two games at 9am.

Suva Grammar School will start day three with Ba Provincial FB Institute at ground one while Cricket Fiji Invitational takes on Cicia Secondary School at ground two.

John Wesley College will be going up against Ratu Finau Secondary School at 12.30pm at ground one, while Nabua Secondary School plays Moce Secondary at ground two.