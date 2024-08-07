SSKMC leads Western Zone Cricket Comp

Sangam Sadhu Kuppuswamy Memorial College remains undefeated after round three of the Western Zone Under-19 Cricket competition in Nadi last weekend.

The side currently leads the points table with a total of 12 points, after securing four wins out of four games played.

Following in second is Central College Lautoka with eight points, while Nadi Muslim Green falls in third place with seven points.

Article continues after advertisement

The next round of games will be held at the Denarau Oval on Saturday.

Nadi Muslim Green will play SSKMC at 8.30am, while Ratu Navula faces Nadi Muslim White at 10am. The final game for the day will feature

Ba Provincial against Nadi Muslim Green at 11.30am.

The winner of the 6-team round-robin competition will represent the Western Zone in the National Secondary School Cricket Finals in Suva from 27-30 August.