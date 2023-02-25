South Africa creates history

[Source: T20 World Cup/Twitter]

South Africa has created history in Women’s T20 World Cup at their home soil.

This as the side knocked England out by six wickets to become the first South African team to reach a cricket World Cup final in any format.

Chasing 165 to win, England were cruising at 132-3 before Nat Sciver-Brunt’s dismissal for 40 sparked a collapse of five wickets for 26 runs in 22 balls.

With 13 runs needed from the final over, Shabnim Ismail held her nerve to bowl England captain Heather Knight for 31 and seal a thrilling victory in front of a packed Cape Town crowd.

The Proteas face defending champions Australia in the final at Newlands on Monday.