Silivia leads Majidez to T20 triumph

Nausori Majidez [Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Kijiana Silivia was the toast of the Nausori Majidez cricket side after helping them claim the 2023-2024 Suva Women’s T20 League title at Albert Park in Suva this afternoon.

Silivia top scored with 22 runs and claiming three wickets to help her side defeat Sarafui Sinas in the final by 30 runs.

The Sinas came into the final on the back of being runners’ up in last year’s final but were outdone by a determined Majidez outfit.

The Majidez batted first, scoring 110 runs with a fall of seven wickets.

The Sinas than batted in the second innings and could only manage 80 runs with a fall of nine wickets.

Black Ducks took out third place while Veiyasana Stars settled for fourth position.