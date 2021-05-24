Home

Cricket

Pujara and Kohli repel England at Headingley

| @BBCWorld
August 28, 2021 6:45 am

England’s push for victory in the third Test was met by stubborn resistance from India on day three at Headingley.

Needing 354 to make England bat again, India rebounded from being bowled out for 78 in the first innings by working to 215-2.

They were led by Cheteshwar Pujara’s stoic 91 not out, while Rohit Sharma made a stylish 59.

After their second-wicket stand of 82 was ended, captain Virat Kohli looked in good order for his unbeaten 45.

England, who lost their last two wickets for nine runs in the morning to be dismissed for 432, largely bowled well without rewards.

Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton were particularly impressive on an unresponsive pitch, claiming a wicket apiece.

While England are not yet in serious danger of being on the wrong end of another famous Headingley comeback, they are being made to battle hard to level the series at 1-1.

