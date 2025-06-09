Lomani commends youngsters after Fiji's win

Semaima Lomani

Fiji team senior player Semaima Lomani has commended the young talent in the Fiji national women’s team after their win over the Cook Islands in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier.

As one of the most experienced members of the squad, Lomani is delighted to be playing alongside the team’s younger generation.

She has seen the development of the sport since the national side’s first tour in 2010 and is impressed by the raw talent coming through.

Despite having fewer resources compared to other teams, she believes the players are performing exceptionally well.

Looking ahead, Lomani identified batting as a key area for improvement, with the goal of having the top batters stay in for a full 10 overs to allow the lower order to finish off the innings.

Fiji takes on Indonesia tomorrow at 9.30am at Albert Park, Suva.

