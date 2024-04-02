Kabara new winner for Easter Cricket

Kabara one etched their name in history today by clinching the 2024 National Easter Cricket tournament final against Komo by seven wickets at Albert Park in Suva.

This was the inaugural final appearance for both teams, showcasing their skills after overcoming tough opponents in the pool rounds.

Manager Volau Baleyaga says the team was in disbelief at their journey to the semi-finals and ultimate victory in the final, emphasizing their resilience despite challenging weather conditions.

After a decade of participation, they knew this was their year to shine.

Although they lost one pool game against Komo on the first day, Kabara 1 dominated the rest of their pool games.

Meanwhile, Moce claimed third position while Namuka finished fourth in the annual national cricket tournament.

The side will now turn their focus on preparing for the upcoming Super eight tournament in August.

The Easter Cricket tournament concluded this morning after experiencing some delays and adjustments over the long Easter weekend.

The top eight teams will return in August for the Super eight tournament.