India thumps Bangladesh in T20 international

[Source: Reuters]

India dominated Bangladesh yesterday after beating the side by 86 runs in the second Twenty20 international in New Delhi.

A remarkable century partnership between Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh propelled India to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a daunting target of 222, Bangladesh struggled as India’s spinners consistently took wickets. All seven Indian bowlers claimed at least one wicket, with Hardik Pandya contributing three catches.

Mahmadullah was the standout for Bangladesh, scoring 41 runs, but he received little support as wickets fell around him.