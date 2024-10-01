India smash scoring records against Bangladesh

[Source: BBC]

India blitzed a number of batting records on the fourth day of the rain-hit second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

The hosts, who lead the two-match series 1-0, smashed the record for the fastest team to 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in Tests as they racked up 285-9 declared off 34.4 overs in reply to Bangladesh’s 233 all out.

There was still time left for India’s spin bowlers to reduce the tourists to 26-2 in their second innings – still 26 runs behind heading into the final day.

It was India’s aggression with the bat which took the headlines – their first 50 came off just three overs and beat their record in both one-day and T20 cricket.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tempo with the fastest 50 by an India opener, eventually falling for 72 off 51.

His fellow opener and captain Rohit Sharma hit his first two balls for six in his swashbuckling 23 off 11.

Virat Kohli (47 off 35) and KL Rahul (68 off 43) also shone as Bangladesh struggled to stem the flow of runs.

India’s run-rate of 8.22 was comfortably the highest of any team that has scored more than 200 runs – beating Australia’s 241-2 declared against Pakistan in 2017 into second place.

It was also the earliest in terms of overs faced for an India first-innings declaration – the 34.4 overs easily beating the 89.4 overs they faced against the same opponents in Kolkata in 2019.

It is India’s first Test series since the appointment of former opener Gautam Gambhir as head coach.