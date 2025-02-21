India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Champions Trophy

[Source: Reuters - India's Shubman Gill in action]

India kicked off their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh in a Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium this morning.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh slumped to 35-5 but went on to post 228 all out riding Towhid Hridoy’s heroic 100 while battling cramps.

Mohammed Shami, leading India’s pace attack in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, claimed 5-53.

India made a heavy weather of the modest chase but opener Shubman Gill, who made 101 not out, helped them reach the target with 21 balls to spare.