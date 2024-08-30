First time cricketer looks forward to more

Jovesa Tanikorolevu

Ba Provincial Freebird Institute Under 19 cricket team bowler Jovesa Tanikorolevu is hoping to learn as much as he can from the Fiji Secondary School National Men’s Under 19 Cricket Tournament.

The school fielded a team for the first time in the tournaments.

Tanikorolevu says though he is playing the sport for the first time, he enjoys it and looks forward to learn more.

‘Since the beginning of this competition I have learnt a lot of things, playing this game, it is my first time and coming with this team I really look forward to more.’

He adds there has been great competition from other schools they have met and that has motivated him to do more in terms of research on how he can play better.

The side suffered a 108-run loss to Suva Grammar School yesterday.

Meanwhile, the competition’s semi-finals has started at Albert Park in Suva.

Ba Provincial will play in the 5th and 6th playoff against the Cricket Fiji Invitational team.