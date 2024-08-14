Fiji Cricket presents iTautau

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji Cricket team for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 qualification in Samoa presented their iTatau at the State House yesterday afternoon.

The 14-member squad will be leaving for Samoa on August 19, where they will be out to book a spot in the World Cup next year.

President Wiliame Katonivere received the iTautau and urged the team to be exemplary ambassadors of cricket and, above all, of our nation as they represent Fiji in Samoa.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ratu Wiliame emphasized the significance of young Fijians representing their country on the global stage and stated that Fiji is on the verge of becoming a dominant force in various sports, with young men and women making their mark on the world stage.