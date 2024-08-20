Fiji Black on track

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Black Under 21 head coach is pleased with how the combinations worked out in their first match against Singapore, defeating the visitors 42-40 in the Rising Stars tournament at the Vodafone Arena yesterday.

Coach Simone Nalatu says players were fully aware of what was needed and quickly found their rhythm on the court in the last quarter.

She says their defense was up to par and met the necessary expectations.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the victory, Nalatu notes that a few areas still need improvement before their next match this evening.

“I think for us, this tournament—while, of course, we want to win—is really about testing combinations and seeing which players step up for the chance to represent us at the Oceania qualifiers in the Cook Islands. So today was about giving each of the 12 players an opportunity and seeing who could execute under pressure. I thought we did that well, especially toward the back end of the game.”

Nalatu expects the players to step up tonight as they face Australia Gold at 8 at the Vodafone Arena.