England thrash New Zealand in second T20

Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook shine in England's win [Source: ICC/Twitter]

A sublime batting display led England to a crushing 95-run win over New Zealand in the second T20 at Old Trafford.

Opener Jonny Bairstow hit an unbeaten 86 from 60 balls and Harry Brook struck a magnificent 67 from 36 as England posted 198-4.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson then took 4-20 on his international debut as New Zealand crumbled to 103 all out.

The win gives England a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Jonny Bairstow reflects on some of his biggest shots from his mammoth IT20 innings in Manchester 🫡#EnglandCricket | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/4k0cwW4Y0M — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 1, 2023

Brook and Bairstow added 131 for the third wicket after England lost Will Jacks for 19 and Dawid Malan for a duck.

New Zealand’s batters immediately felt the pressure of the run-rate as Atkinson dismissed opener Devon Conway in his first over.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid finished with 2-18 as he became England’s leading T20 wicket taker.

Tim Seifert top-scored with 39 but Glenn Phillips’ 22 was the only other contribution of more than 20 as England backed up their comprehensive victory at Chester-le-Street with another dominant performance.

The series continues at Edgbaston on Sunday.