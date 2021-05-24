Dominant start for Australia in second Ashes Test

England suffered another dispiriting day in the Ashes as David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne ground down the bowling on day one of the second Test in Adelaide.

Labuschagne capitalized on two dropped catches to end 95 not out as the hosts closed on 221-2.

Warner made 95, sharing a stand of 172 in 58 overs with Labuschagne after Stuart Broad removed Marcus Harris in the eighth over.

Warner hit a short, wide ball from Ben Stokes to extra cover in the final session – his second dismissal in the 90s of the series – but England were again hurt by their own efforts in the field.