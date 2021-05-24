‘Cricket for Good’ for young cricketers

Cricket Fiji has implemented its Cricket For Good program to promote gender equality and eliminate violence in the communities.

This one year project is also a platform where young people will teach their peers to overcome challenges and develop peer support networks to drive change in their communities.

The first phase of the project will recruit 28 coaches, 50% of whom are female and to train at least 3,000 young people with cricket and life skills, over a span of 13 weeks.

This is a partnership between Cricket Fiji and ChildFund Sport for Development under the Australian government.

This project kicked off in November and will continue till December 2022.