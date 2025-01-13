Coach happy with progress

Nausori Majidez head coach Mereoni Rokoro is happy with the improved performance of her side over their past few games in the Suva Women’s T20 Cricket League.

The side has won their past two matches, and secured another impressive win yesterday, after beating Black Ducks by 57 runs.

Looking at their development to when the team was formed three years ago, she believes they are heading in the right direction.

However, she still believes there’s always room for improvement.

“Yes, we won our game today and we have been winning our past two games, scoring good run rates. And today was an awesome performance from my girls.”

Rokoro’s side consists of players ranging from primary school to secondary students, majority of who are new to the sport.

Meanwhile, in other match results from Saturday, Veiyasana Stars beat Lami Lights by four wickets and six runs while Black Ducks defeated Sarafui Sinas by six wickets.

The next round of games will be held at Albert Park in Suva on Wednesday.